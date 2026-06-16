Woman in India escapes after husband chained her by neck & kept her captive for 24 hours

Husband allegedly chains wife to pillar, woman escapes and walks 6km to police station

A 30-year-old woman in India escaped captivity after allegedly being chained by the neck by her husband for nearly 24 hours.

After breaking free, she walked about 6km to a police station to seek help.

Woman arrives at police station with chain around neck

The woman, Ms Mangibai Tanwar, arrived at Khilchipur Police Station in Rajgarh district late on the night of 12 June.

According to India Today, she appeared exhausted and injured, with the iron chain her husband allegedly used to confine her still hanging around her neck.

Her ordeal reportedly involved being chained to a pillar, physically assaulted, and branded with a red-hot iron rod before she managed to escape.

Husband allegedly assaulted her after drinking

Ms Mangibai told police that the abuse began on 10 June when her husband, Sardar Singh Tanwar, returned home after consuming alcohol.

After dinner, he allegedly began verbally abusing her. When she objected, he reportedly broke off a tree branch, fashioned it into a stick, and repeatedly beat and slapped her.

Fearing further violence, Mangibai decided to report the matter to the police.

She quietly left home during the night and began walking towards Khilchipur Police Station, which was about 6km away.

Chained to pillar and branded with hot iron rod

However, before she could reach the station, Mangibai alleged that her husband intercepted her near Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple.

He reportedly assaulted her again and forced her back home.

The alleged abuse escalated after they returned. Sardar Singh allegedly wrapped an iron chain around her neck, secured the other end to a pillar, and locked it.

He also allegedly heated an iron rod over a gas stove and pressed it against her waist, hip, and right thigh, leaving burn injuries.

Ms Mangibai claimed that during the ordeal, her husband threatened her and attempted to pressure her into admitting that she had previously made false allegations against him at a village gathering.

She said she pretended to comply while waiting for an opportunity to escape.

Escapes after breaking lock with stone

The opportunity came when her husband left the house to summon villagers.

Mangibai spotted a nearby stone and repeatedly struck the padlock securing the chain.

After several attempts, the lock broke.

She immediately fled through fields and forested areas, suffering scratches and thorn injuries along the way.

Walks nearly 4 hours to reach police station

Despite her injuries and exhaustion, Mangibai continued walking.

According to Bhaska English, she reached Khilchipur Police Station at about 10pm after walking for nearly four hours.

People she encountered along the way reportedly assumed she was mentally unwell because the chain and lock were still hanging from her neck.

One resident offered her food before she continued to the station.

At the police station, Mangibai reportedly broke down while recounting her ordeal.

Officers removed the chain, arranged for a medical examination, and documented injuries that were said to be consistent with her allegations.

Husband arrested after police report

Police said a team was immediately dispatched to the village following her statement.

Her husband was subsequently arrested.

Ms Mangibai, who is originally from Birjipura village in Rajasthan’s Manoharthana region, married Sardar Singh about 10 years ago.

The couple reportedly relied on farming for their livelihood and lost their only child during infancy.

Ms Mangibai alleged that her husband frequently consumed alcohol and routinely assaulted her.

She told investigators that the incident began after a domestic dispute over food she had prepared for him.

Also read: Woman in India kills husband during dispute, buries body in backyard



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Featured image adapted from India Today and Bhaska English.