Woman in India kills husband during dispute, buries body in backyard

Woman who allegedly murdered husband suspected to have help in burying his body in backyard

A 38-year-old woman in Guwahati, Assam, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body in their backyard after a violent domestic dispute.

The gruesome incident came to light on Sunday (14 July) after the woman, Rahima Khatun, reportedly confessed to the crime at Jalukbari Police Station, according to Indian news outlet Times Now.

Husband dies after alleged fight, wife buries him in backyard

Rahima allegedly told police that her husband, 40-year-old scrap dealer Sabiyal Rahman, returned home drunk on the night of 26 June.

A quarrel reportedly escalated into a physical fight, during which he sustained fatal injuries.

Instead of seeking help, she is believed to have dug a five-foot pit in their backyard and buried him there to cover up the incident.

Neighbours grows suspicious after husband vanishes

According to India Today, the couple had been married for almost 15 years and had two children.

But when neighbours didn’t see Rahman for several days, suspicions grew.

At first, Rahima told them her husband had travelled to Kerala for work. Later, she changed her story, claiming he had been hospitalised due to an illness.

The victim’s brother eventually filed a missing person report at Jalukbari Police Station on Saturday (12 July).

The very next day, Rahima walked into the station herself and confessed to what had happened.

Officers suspect other accomplices involved

A police team, along with forensic specialists and a magistrate, was deployed to the house, where they exhumed the decomposed body from the garden.

Investigators say the pit was large and deep, raising questions about whether Rahima had any help.

West Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police Padmanav Baruah said it was unlikely that she could dig such a large pit by herself, suspecting there might have been other suspects helping her.

Featured image adapted from NDTV.