62-year-old man in India chopped into pieces by wife & her 3 lovers, head still missing

Elderly man chopped into pieces by his wife & her 3 lovers

A gruesome murder has stunned residents in India’s Ballia district, where a 62-year-old man was allegedly killed and chopped into pieces by his wife and her three lovers.

The victim, a retired electrician with the Border Roads Organisation named Mr Devendra Ram, was allegedly murdered on 8 May by his wife, 55-year-old Maya and three other men.

Mithilesh Patel, Anil Yadav, and Satish Yadav — all in their 30s — were believed to be romantically involved with Maya, according to the Times of India (TOI).

Human limbs found in field

Before the chilling discovery, Maya had filed a police report claiming Mr Devendra had gone missing after leaving home to pick up their daughter, India Today reported.

But the case took a horrifying turn on 10 May, when villagers noticed a foul stench wafting from a nearby field.

Upon closer inspection, they discovered severed human limbs scattered around the area.

Police soon launched a murder investigation, with forensic analysis later confirming that the remains belonged to Mr Devendra.

Further searches led to the recovery of his torso from a nearby well.

However, his head is still missing, believed to have been thrown into the Ghagra River in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Two suspects shot at police before getting caught

Police first arrested Maya and her lover, Mithilesh Patel, who reportedly admitted to the killing.

Two more suspects — Anil and Satish — were arrested on Tuesday morning (14 May) after a dramatic police encounter near Town Polytechnic in the Parikhra Jail area.

When confronted by police, the pair opened fire.

In the ensuing gunfight, Anil sustained a bullet wound and was taken into custody.

The duo later confessed to their role in the gruesome crime and provided information that led police to recover the weapon used to dismember Mr Devendra’s body.

Police still searching for missing head

Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the case began to unfold after villagers discovered the remains.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to locate Mr Devendra’s missing head and piece together the full timeline of the murder.

Also read: Dismembered remains of missing Chinese TikTok influencer found in Thailand



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from India Today.