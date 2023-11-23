ComfortDelGro Raises Limousine Taxi Fares From 30 Nov To Help Drivers Cope With Living Expenses

ComfortDelGro To Adjust Limousine Taxi Fares From 6am on 3o Nov 2023

To help cabbies cope with rising costs, ComfortDelGro has announced that it will be adjusting its limousine taxi fares.

Among the changes is a 70-cent increase in flag-down fare, from S$4.10 to S4.80.

Those who engage in limo services to or from the airport will also see a S$10 increase.

On Thursday (23 Nov), ComfortDelGro Taxi announced via Facebook that it will be adjusting its limousine taxi fares starting 30 Nov.

This is in light of “escalating living expenses” for cabbies.

“Having had their income impacted during the pandemic, the cabbies are also facing increased fuel cost, inflation as well as the impending 1% GST increase in 2024,” the company said.

The changes that will take effect from 6am are as follows:

A 70-cent increase in flag-down fare across its fleet of limo taxis from S$4.10 to S$4.80

A two-cent increase in distance-timed rates and waiting time charges from S$0.33 to S$0.35. The one-cent temporary fare tariff remains in effect until 30 Jun 2024, bringing the total up to S$0.36

A S$10 increase in Point to Point, Airport Arrival, Airport Departure, One Way Transfer, and Hourly Disposal

These have differing rates depending on the vehicle.

Current fares are S$50 per transfer and S$60 per airport arrival transfer.

“The cabbies and us at ComfortDelGro appreciate your understanding and continued support amidst these carefully considered adjustments,” ComfortDelGro added in the announcement.

Currently no increases to standard cab fares

While limo cabs will see fare adjustments, the same hasn’t been announced for ComfortDelGro’s regular fleet of taxis.

Though taxi drivers are feeling the heat, so will customers if the fares are increased.

