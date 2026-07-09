Woman confused by ‘green roads’ in Tiong Bahru, wonders if it’s ‘a new design’

Painted green roads in Tiong Bahru leave resident confused

A woman in Singapore has expressed genuine confusion over the “new green roads” that she came across for the first time in the Tiong Bahru area.

She shared her discovery on TikTok on 5 July, posting a video that showed a stretch of road in Beo Crescent.

The short clip featured large bright green-painted sections on the road, as well as thinner strips in the same colour.

The Original Poster (OP) appeared unfamiliar with the colour scheme.

“What’s with all the new green roads?” she wrote in the text overlay in the video.

Netizens share hilarious reasons for coloured roads

Netizens who viewed the video have since come up with humourous reasons for the change in the road design.

One commenter quipped that the green sections are like the boost pads in Mario Kart, giving vehicles an extra burst of speed.

Another netizen had a somewhat similar idea, joking that electric vehicles (EVs) can get charged while driving on the green sections.

Meanwhile, one TikTok user speculated that the builders probably “ran out of black ink”.

On a more serious note, another netizen questioned the safety of the new roads, asking if it was slippery.

First time seeing green-painted roads in Singapore

The OP, who wished to remain anonymous, told MS News that she came across the coloured roads on 5 July between 9pm to 10pm.

She shared that she stays in the vicinity and was passing by the area when she came across the unusual sight.

“I was confused because I’m getting my driver’s licence, and we haven’t covered the theory or rules for green-painted roads,” she said.

The OP also shared that this was the first time that she was seeing green-painted roads in Singapore.

Part of Friendly Streets initiative by LTA

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the coloured roads are part of the Friendly Streets initiative.

Building on initiatives such as Silver Zones, School Zones, and road repurposing, it seeks to make everyday walks to neighbourhood amenities safer, more convenient, and more comfortable.

The Tiong Bahru and Havelock Friendly Streets covers Havelock Road and Indus Road. Residents use these regularly to visit Beo Crescent Market and Havelock Road Cooked Food Centre.

LTA also said the green road surface markings will remind motorists to slow down and look out for pedestrians when approaching crossings.

Also read: LTA addresses concerns over blue ERP 2.0 road markings, says they meet safety standards

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Featured image adapted from @rachurrr on TikTok.