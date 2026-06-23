LTA addresses concerns over blue ERP 2.0 road markings, says they meet safety standards

Motorists raised concerns about whether blue ERP 2.0 road markings could become slippery in the rain

Motorists concerned about the blue road markings being rolled out as part of the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 trial can rest easy.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that the new blue road markings were rigorously tested under wet conditions.

In a Facebook post on Monday (22 June), LTA responded to one of the most common questions it has received since the trial began: whether the blue markings would become slippery when it rains.

User experience study across five ERP locations

LTA also shared that since 1 June, it has been conducting a user experience study involving five different combinations of road signs and markings.

The study is being carried out across five operational ERP charging locations along major expressways and arterial roads:

Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) westbound after Kallang Bahru on Woodsville Flyover

Central Expressway (CTE) southbound from Serangoon Road

Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) westbound before Eunos Link

Marina Boulevard to Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) eastbound

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) citybound after Jurong Town Hall

Blue ERP 2.0 road markings tested under wet conditions

According to LTA, safety was a key consideration before the trial commenced.

The authority said it carried out skid resistance tests under wet conditions at all five trial locations to assess the grip provided by the blue road markings.

The markings recorded values ranging from 56 to 67 British Pendulum Number (BPN), exceeding Singapore’s minimum safe road surface standard of 55 BPN.

This makes the average skid resistance value an estimated 61 BPN.

As a result, LTA said the markings meet the required safety standards despite concerns about driving over the painted sections during rainy weather.

Part of transition to gantry-less ERP system

The ongoing trials are part of preparations for Singapore’s shift to a satellite-based ERP 2 system, which is scheduled for implementation on 1 January 2027.

The new system will replace physical ERP gantries with a distance-based charging framework using satellite technology.

LTA said road safety remains a key priority throughout the trial process.

It added: “Feedback and findings from the trial will be taken into account in finalising the ERP road sign and road marking designs prior to implementation.”

Members of the public can share their views via email at LTA_Pilot_GNSS@lta.gov.sg.

Also Read: ERP will resume in Orchard area if road congestion worsens, discounts at 6 gantries during school holidays

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Featured image adapted from AL Autocar Pte Ltd on Facebook and MOT.