Netizen laments lack of consideration from S’porean management after being sacked & not getting paid

Netizen gets sacked from Singaporean company, laments state of management in country

On Monday (15 June), a Singaporean netizen shared their story of being sacked by a Singaporean “tech startup”.

Having worked there for a year, they claimed to have witnessed how “depraved, petty, and plain delusional” a Singaporean CEO can be.

The Reddit post has since generated plenty of online buzz with local netizens offering support in droves.

At the time of writing, it has garnered nearly 200 comments.

A dysfunctional company

In the post, the disgruntled Original Poster (OP) recalled spotting some red flags upon joining the company.

“Despite the CEO’s grandiose dreams, the company is really just a ChatGPT wrapper consultancy,” they wrote.

This was then followed by a damning list of things the CEO has done. First, he planned a company trip to Kuala Lumpur before allegedly underbudgeting for meals. Team leads then had to pay the difference.

Apparently, he also asked Malaysian employees to pretend to be Singaporean with clients, and even advised team leads to give out work at 5.30 pm “so they have to stay late every day”.

On top of this, he also allegedly promoted a “hardworking” employee despite said employee facing complaints of sexual harassment.

Claims to have been backstabbed despite giving all for company

The OP also claimed the CEO had his wife as the company’s head of Human Resources despite her only being around part-time.

This eventually posed a problem when the company website went down.

The website had been tied to the wife’s credit card, which had expired. After not paying heed to multiple warnings to update it, the company website went down, and the domain was auctioned off. To make matters worse, all emails exchanged using the company name immediately failed.

Noticing the major issue, the OP began working to fix it.

“I worked through the night to migrate everything to a new domain so that business could continue as normal,” they wrote.

Because they had to contact the CEO’s wife for 2FA in order to log in, both he and his wife expressed annoyance.

Sacked one week later

Unfortunately, just a week after sorting out the mess, the OP found out why no good deed goes unpunished. They, along with their whole team found themselves on the chopping block.

“He didn’t even have the decency to do it himself,” they added. “Oh, and he didn’t pay me my last month’s salary.”

The post was met with bewilderment and outrage on r/singapore.

After reading about how they were not paid, one commenter suggested they report the case to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Some even asked questions about why they continued to work there despite the glaring red flags.

In response to MS News queries, the OP said they were uncomfortable sharing more details but mentioned it was nice to receive support from the community.

“It speaks to how often Singaporeans get f***ed over by other Singaporeans in management and executive positions,” they wrote. “I think the main lesson is that when we go into positions of power, we should be mindful about how we treat those not as fortunate as us.”

Offering advice to other Singaporeans trying to avoid the same kind of misfortune, they shared a harsh sentiment.

“Don’t join a Singaporean company,” they wrote. They further elaborated that they joined the company for the “excellent CTO and COO”, who both, unfortunately, left the company.