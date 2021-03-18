15 Covid-19 Cases On 18 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as of 12pm on Thursday (18 Mar) that there are 15 new Covid-19 cases.

All of the cases are imported.

This takes the national tally to 60,152.

15 Covid-19 cases on 18 Mar, all imported

MOH said that today’s 15 cases are all imported ones.

This is the 6th day with no community cases since 12 Mar, the last day with a community infection.

They were either on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will provide additional details later.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.