Man spots ‘creepy’ figure staring at him from behind a tree in Woodlands, netizen says it’s just Spanish moss

Man gets goosebumps after seeing ‘creepy’ figure behind tree in Woodlands, turns out to be a plant

An ordinary night in Woodlands turned into an unsettling moment for a man after he thought he spotted a mysterious figure peeking at him from behind a tree.

Man spots creepy figure behind tree

TikTok user @thezackjourney shared the eerie clip on 4 July, inviting netizens to look closely at what appeared to be “watching” him.

The video opened with the text: “It feels like someone’s watching me…” before slowly panning towards a tree beside an HDB block.

As the camera zoomed in, a figure with long hair seemingly dressed in white appeared to be standing behind the tree.

“I’m getting goosebumps, my hair is standing on end. Help me..,” the Original Poster (OP) said.

In the caption accompanying the post, the OP wrote: “Comment down if you see it! Creepy!”

Netizens quick to debunk ghost sighting

The short clip quickly caught the attention of netizens, with several quick to offer a less paranormal explanation.

A netizen shared a photo of the same tree during the day to confirm that what the OP saw was “not a ghost”.

A commenter agreed, saying that it was just Spanish moss hanging on the tree.

A TikTok user said jokingly that the figure behind the tree was actually their “ex”.

Another netizen shared that the block was supposedly haunted, and that they will be checking out the mysterious figure later.

OP relieved that it was just a plant

The OP, Zack, told MS News that the eerie incident took place on 4 July between 2am and 3am.

He had just finished collecting the stock for his business and was heading to his car alone. “As I was about to get into my car, an uneasy feeling suddenly came over me,” the 29-year-old business owner said.

When asked about his reaction after spotting the figure, Zack said his heart started racing and that he couldn’t process what he was looking at.

He then quickly took out his phone, recorded a short video, and quickly drove off without looking back.

“After reading the comments, I felt relieved after knowing it was just a plant,” he said, adding that he was “praying” that the “thing” didn’t follow him home that night.

“Looking back now, it was probably just my mind playing tricks on me, but in that moment, it felt terrifying.”

Also read: ‘Ghost car’: BMW in Balestier spews cloud of smoke & vanishes, netizens joke it fell into longkang

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Featured image adapted from @thezackjourney on TikTok.