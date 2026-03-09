‘Ghost car’: BMW in Balestier spews cloud of smoke & vanishes, netizens joke it fell into longkang

BMW ‘ghost car’ disappears after emitting large cloud of smoke in Balestier

Recently in Balestier, dashcam footage captured an unusual sight on the road at night: a BMW that appeared to vanish after leaving a huge cloud of smoke behind.

To be precise, the BMW suddenly spewed a thick plume of smoke before disappearing from view, leading netizens to jokingly call it a “ghost car”.

BMW throws up thick cloud of smoke and vanishes

The ‘spooky’ incident allegedly occurred on Saturday (7 March) at about 10pm.

In the Facebook video, the camcar is seen following a BMW as both vehicles make a left turn from Balestier Road onto the Central Expressway (CTE).

Shortly after making the turn, the BMW suddenly emitted a large cloud of white smoke for unknown reasons.

The smoke heavily obscured visibility for the camcar driver, who slowed down to safely navigate through it.

Even after emerging from the thickest part, the camcar still had to drive through smoke lingering on the road ahead.

However, the BMW had already disappeared from sight and was no longer visible.

Commenters joke that ghost car was doing ‘pest control’ with smoke

Netizens quickly took to jokingly calling the BMW a “ghost car”.

Another commenter asked why a ghost car would appear outside of the Seventh Month.

A third user humorously suggested the BMW was releasing smoke to carry out mosquito “pest control”.

Others joked that the smoke would help the driver evade police during a chase.

One netizen even offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation for the disappearance, that the car had driven straight into a nearby longkang (drain).

Some commenters also pointed out that the smoke could pose a hazard to other road users.

Unfortunately, the BMW’s vanishing act likely had a much more anticlimactic explanation: it simply sped off ahead while the camcar was carefully navigating through the smoke.

