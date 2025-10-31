Motorcyclist in Taiwan sees ‘ghost’ in tunnel, CCTV footage shows woman coming out of car

Motorists spooked by ‘ghost’ standing in Taiwan tunnel

Spotting a ghost while driving is arguably a more terrifying way to experience the paranormal than seeing one at home, as it may pose a real danger to everyone in the vehicle.

An unnerved motorcyclist recently shared his experience seeing a “ghost” inside the Zhongshan Tunnel in Keelung, Taiwan, on social media.

The man surnamed Lai was driving through the tunnel on his way to a convenience store at around 7pm on Sunday (26 Oct), when he spotted a black figure with its back to the road.

On his way back, he saw the figure again, but this time, it was facing the road.

Despite feeling uneasy, he stopped to snap a photo of the “ghost”, hoping to later find out what he had encountered.

Terrified motorcyclist visits Mazu Temple to confirm what he had seen

Mr Lai was so frightened that he visited a Mazu Temple the following day for some peace of mind.

According to ETtoday, a divination stick then revealed that the figure was man-made, which made him feel relieved.

Later, when he posted about the incident on Facebook, many others also came forward saying they had also seen the black figure, but what it truly was remained a mystery.

Police investigate reports of tunnel ‘ghost’

Speaking to local reporters, the Keelung Police Department said it had not received any reports regarding the incident.

However, to clarify the circumstances surrounding it, they dispatched personnel to the scene to investigate and review surveillance footage.

They found that the figure was one of three individuals who had arrived in the tunnel via a car.

The white car was momentarily parked in the tunnel as the woman and a man alighted.

The latter subsequently took a photo of her before leaving.

She was then left standing alone in the tunnel.

Individuals involved may be punished if prank is proven

As the vehicle was illegally parked inside the tunnel, the police said it would be fined according to Article 55 of the Road Traffic Penalty Act.

However, those involved will only be punished according to the Social Order Maintenance Act if the investigation confirms it was a prank.

“The act of dressing up as a ghost seriously affects tunnel safety,” said Chen Yanqi, Chief of the Zhonghua Road Precinct.

The three individuals will be summoned to the Keelung Port Police Station for questioning.

Featured image adapted from 基隆人踹共 on Facebook, TVBS News on YouTube.