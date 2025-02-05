Woman in Thailand terrified after ‘seeing’ ghost of late security guard who died two days ago

Woman claims to have seen ghost of late security guard who died 2 days ago

A woman in Thailand was collecting a package downstairs when she suddenly caught sight of a security guard in his office — except, the guard had died two days earlier.

The delivery rider, who was supposed to meet her, captured the entire scene.

Posting under his TikTok handle @jimmy_natapat, the video began with him parked in front of the building, which appeared to be the customer’s residence.

In the footage, the woman, dressed in black with a bag, looked visibly shaken. She was seen trying to peer into a room at a distance before the rider jokingly intervened.

“Please don’t call him,” the rider quipped to the customer, prompting her to rush back toward him.

The woman explained the reason for her jitteriness — the security guard she saw in the office had actually passed away two days earlier.

“Uncle, stop making me scared,” she exclaimed aloud. The rider, clearly surprised, asked if she was serious or just joking.

She requests rider to accompany her while waiting for her boyfriend

After paying the rider, she asked him to accompany her while she waited for her boyfriend to pick her up.

She explained that the guard had been ill before he passed and had a habit of pranking her when he was alive, which made her even more frightened now.

“Why did I have to encounter something like this at 2am,” the rider wrote in his caption.

When her boyfriend failed to answer her call, she asked the rider if he could accompany her to her room, which involved walking back past the office where she had seen the security guard.

The rider, spooked, hesitantly asked if there was another way to reach her room. Eventually, the woman let him leave to continue his deliveries elsewhere.

It’s unclear where the incident occurred in Thailand.

Some netizens confirm seeing ghost in his videos

While the authenticity of the woman’s story is uncertain, many TikTok users claimed to have seen the ghost in the footage.

Some commenters described clearly seeing the security guard’s face in the video, with one remarking that the man appeared to be sitting and watching the pair.

Another user claimed to have seen the guard turn towards the camera after watching the video multiple times.

One viewer even claimed to see more than one ghost in the room.

However, not all viewers agreed, with some speculating that the customer might have been drunk.

“Whoever sees the ghost, please circle the spot for me, cause I’ve watched it 10 times already,” remarked a viewer.

Featured image adapted from @jimmy_natapat on TikTok.