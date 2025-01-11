Medical assistant in M’sia claims hearing ghostly voice in morgue, says it belongs to murdered woman

Medical assistant hears noises from morgue storing woman’s body

On Thursday (9 Jan), a medical assistant in Malaysia shared their chilling experience at the hospital morgue. Mr Syazwan, who works in the hospital’s forensic unit and handles corpses as part of his duties, heard mysterious noises from a freezer storing the body of a woman who had been strangled to death.

“I’ve never encountered ghosts or pocongs right in front of me here,” he wrote in the post on Threads.

“But sometimes, there are things that make me think twice about staying in the unit when working on-call at night.”

He recounted that, two days earlier, the body of a woman — only identified as “N” — was brought to the morgue. She had been murdered by her fiancé.

That night, as part of his usual routine, Mr Syazwan stored her body in the cold chamber.

“But what followed is a whole other story,” he wrote.

Heard the crying voice of a woman from morgue

As the night passed, only Mr Syazwan and his coworker, Mr Rosli, remained in the unit.

It was while they were chatting that Mr Syazwan heard a strange noise, which Mr Rosli brushed off as the wind or the sound of the air conditioner.

“It was faint, distant like someone crying,” recalled Mr Syazwan.

However, the sounds only grew clearer and he heard a voice saying: “I’m sorry. Forgive me”.

The two then checked all the rooms to find the source of the voice, only to realise that it was coming from the chamber storing the woman’s body.

“At that point, I was ready to run home. But Rosli, being overly brave, went ahead and opened the N’s chamber,” said Mr Syazwan.

They observed that her body was still lying there intact.

Mr Syazwan also noted that she was a beautiful woman who resembled the Malaysian actress, Ummi Nazeera.

Both recited prayers before closing the freezer and returning home soon after.

The next night, when Mr Syazwan was in the unit alone, he heard the noises again with the sorrowful voice of a woman apologising.

After his shift ended, he asked one of the police officers in charge about N’s murder case and was told a disturbing story.

Victim strangled to death by husband over affair with coworker

According to the officer, N was killed by her fiancé after he found out she had been cheating with a coworker.

The couple were supposed to get married in a month.

The police said the fiancé lost his mind when he found out, so he strangled her to death in the car before turning himself in at the police station.

“One thing left me unsettled — the police mentioned that before N died, she was crying and begging for forgiveness, the same words I heard from the chamber,” Mr Syazwan wrote.

“To this day, I’m still not sure if the crying was really from her or just my imagination. But I feel like maybe she just wanted forgiveness from her fiancé.”

Featured image adapted from Threads and Freepik, for illustrative purposes only.