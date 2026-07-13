Cyclist crosses Boon Lay traffic junction despite green light, nearly gets run over by cars

Motorcyclist shocked after witnessing near-miss involving cyclist crossing Boon Lay junction

A motorcyclist at a Boon Lay traffic junction nearly witnessed an accident when a cyclist began crossing the road before the pedestrian light turned green.

They narrowly avoided being struck by vehicles moving at speed.

Cyclist alerted in time by blaring car horn at Boon Lay traffic junction

Recently, @ruzteyy uploaded footage of the incident on his TikTok page.

Speaking to MS News, the Original Poster (OP), known as Luqman, said it occurred at around 8.30pm on 26 June.

At the time, the 26-year-old Technical Officer and his friend were riding a motorcycle to their usual motorcycle workshop.

They came to a stop at a junction along Boon Lay Way, in the direction of Jurong Point shopping centre.

As they waited, Mr Luqman noticed two people riding green bicycles across the zebra crossing.

Despite not having the right of way, one cyclist attempted to cross Corporation Road while the light was green for traffic.

They made it about a metre before the blare of a horn came from the junction.

The cyclist stopped immediately, barely avoiding two cars rushing past in front of them.

Mr Luqman yelled in surprise and disbelief at the near-miss, while the cyclist quickly returned to the pedestrian path.

Car allegedly came inches away from hitting cyclist

“The car came extremely close to hitting the cyclist,” Mr Luqman claimed.

“If the cyclist had moved even an inch further forward, me and my friend believe the outcome could have been much more serious.”

After the video ended and the light turned green, Mr Luqman and his friend went along their way.

As they passed the cyclist, they yelled out: “Please be safe!”

He told MS News that he had “what-if” thoughts flooding his mind after seeing the cyclist barely avoid a serious accident.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about how much worse the situation could have been,” Mr Luqman said.

Also read: Student dashes across road in Pasir Ris despite green light, narrowly avoids getting run over

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Featured image adapted from @ruzteyy on TikTok.