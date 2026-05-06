Student dashes across road in Pasir Ris despite green light, narrowly avoids getting run over

Driver slams on brakes as student runs across Pasir Ris road during green light, praised for quick reaction

A student dashing across a road in Pasir Ris barely avoided being run over by a vehicle by what appeared to be inches.

Despite the green light, she and several others had attempted to cross the road.

Driver brakes and swerves as student dashes across Pasir Ris road

According to the post on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, the incident occurred on 5 May at 2.30pm, outside Hai Sing Catholic School.

Dashcam footage showed the camcar driving down Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards a traffic crossing, which indicated the green light.

A male student in a Hai Sing Catholic School uniform and a woman on the other side of the crossing both began to slowly walk onto the road.

However, a female student in uniform decided to dash across. It is unclear if she failed to notice the oncoming car or was attempting to run past before it reached her.

If it was the latter, she miscalculated, as the car hurtled straight onto a high-speed collision course with her in the middle lane.

Luckily, the driver quickly slammed on the brakes and swerved to the left at the last moment, barely averting disaster.

Others nearby watched in shock at the near-miss.

Netizens urge school to use video to educate students on road safety

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media. Many netizens expressed their disbelief at the student’s reckless behaviour.

Others praised the driver’s quick reflexes in avoiding a collision.

However, several users also opined that the driver should have been moving at a slower speed as they were near a school.

A few commenters suggested that the school should use the video to educate their students on road safety.

MS News has reached out to Hai Sing Catholic School for their comments on the incident.

Also read: Young girl nearly gets hit by car after running across S’pore carpark, father was helping other girl

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.