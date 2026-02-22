Young girl nearly gets hit by car after running across S’pore carpark, father was helping other girl

Car driver manages to brake in time after girl runs across carpark road in Singapore

A car driver narrowly avoided running over a girl who suddenly tried to cross a road in a Singapore carpark.

A man, presumably the girl’s father, appeared to have been busy helping another daughter when the near-miss occurred.

Dashcam footage of the close call has since circulated online, drawing strong reactions from netizens.

Girl runs out from between parked cars

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred on 20 Feb at an unspecified carpark link road.

The video showed a car entering the carpark, passing through the barrier.

Suddenly, a young girl in a school uniform dashed onto the road from between two vehicles.

Immediately, the driver slammed on the brakes, while the girl also screeched to a shocked halt before retreating to the roadside.

The driver, meanwhile, let out an audible sigh of relief at not having hit her.

Man believed to be father emerges with younger child

Shortly after, an adult man emerges from between the parked cars.

He is seen holding the hand of a younger girl while carrying two school bags and a plastic bag.

He appeared surprised at the sight of the car and gave a half-wave with one of his occupied hands.

The man then ushered his two girls across the road safely.

Netizens praise car driver for being attentive, mixed on father

The incident sparked discussion online, with many expressing relief that the driver was travelling at a manageable speed and was able to brake in time.

Many netizens also criticised the father for not holding the first girl’s hand before she crossed the road.

However, one commenter offered a more sympathetic perspective.

“Seems like he had his hands full. Probably just alighted the car. Those with kids, especially young ones, would understand this scenario,” the user wrote.

They also hoped he would lecture the girl on her mistake of assuming carparks were safe.

Additionally, the user praised the car driver for being attentive in the sudden situation.

