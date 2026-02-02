‘Hello, you must hold hands!’: Driver scolds jaywalking woman after child runs across road in Bukit Batok

Driver shouts at jaywalking woman for letting child run across road in Bukit Batok

Two motorists confronted a woman in Bukit Batok after a child accompanying her ran ahead while crossing the road.

The woman was seen jaywalking with the child, prompting the drivers to stop and scold her over the incident.

Netizens later expressed mixed reactions to the drivers’ actions, though many agreed that the act of jaywalking was unsafe.

2 drivers chide woman for letting child run ahead on road

According to the timestamp in the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) video, the incident occurred on 30 Jan at about 4.44pm.

The camcar was driving behind a blue car along Bukit Batok Central, passing a traffic light intersection.

Moments later, a woman and a young girl on the opposite side of the road began jaywalking across, despite a ‘no crossing’ sign being displayed.

The child ran ahead of the woman towards the road divider, prompting the blue car’s driver to stop beside her.

With his hand sticking out of the window, the driver appeared to lecture the woman and child before driving off.

While the pedestrians waited on the road divider, the camcar driver pulled up beside them to confront the adult as well.

He could be heard saying:

Hello, you must hold hands! Cannot run like that!

Netizens praise and criticise driver in incident

The post’s description also claimed that the woman was a helper, though this cannot be independently verified.

Most netizens criticised the act of jaywalking, pointing out that there was an overhead bridge and a traffic light nearby.

One commenter praised the drivers for speaking up, saying accidents often happen due to neglect.

Another user, however, criticised the drivers for acting like “vigilantes”, arguing that the woman and child appeared aware of what they were doing.

