Drunk man in Thailand repeatedly slaps DJ in head over delay in playing song request

DJ assaulted for delay in playing ‘Happy Birthday’ song request for regular patron

A DJ in Thailand was allegedly assaulted by a drunk patron after a birthday song request was not played quickly enough.

The incident, which took place in Khon Kaen province, was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Man storms DJ booth and slaps DJ three times

Footage shared by Facebook user Pattara Kajohnnapapong shows a man confronting a DJ at his booth during a live performance.

According to the video, the patron demanded that a “Happy Birthday” song be played immediately for a woman he referred to as his “drinking girl”.

Before the song could start, the man allegedly slapped the DJ on the head three times.

The suspect could also be heard asking: “Do you know who I am?”

CCTV footage later showed security personnel stepping in to restrain him.

While venue staff apologised for the disruption, the man reportedly remained agitated before eventually being escorted away by his acquaintances.

According to the post, the incident occurred at about 1.30am on 13 June.

Expressing his frustration online, the DJ wrote: “Why do you have to use the power you have to threaten me and treat me like this?”

I’m just here to do my job, make a living, and support my family. That’s all.

DJ says birthday song was already queued

Speaking about the incident, Mr Pattara said he had already added the birthday song to the queue before the confrontation took place.

The DJ, who has previously worked with well-known Thai rappers Maiyarap and Milli, said he had been performing for less than 10 minutes that night.

He also claimed that he had already announced the woman’s birthday before being assaulted, according to the Bangkok Post.

Mr Pattara later filed a police report at Muang Khon Kaen Police Station.

While there, he was surprised to find a photo of the suspect displayed at the station’s entrance.

According to Channel 8, information accompanying the photo identified the man as a member of Thailand’s Police Audit and Monitoring Committee.

Mr Pattara subsequently included the suspect’s details in his complaint.

Suspect says he was drunk

According to Khaosod, the offender admitted that he had been intoxicated on the night of the incident.

Addressing his “Do you know who I am?” remark, he claimed he believed the DJ was a local resident and said DJs in Khon Kaen would typically recognise him as a regular customer.

After learning that Mr Pattara was not from the area, the man reportedly apologised and attempted to reconcile with him.

However, the DJ declined and chose to pursue the matter through official channels.

The suspect also claimed he had already stepped down from the committee due to depression.

Police investigations ongoing

Police confirmed that no special treatment will be given due to the suspect’s role.

The case will follow evidence and due process, with action taken if wrongdoing is established.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 13-year-old boy in M’sia slapped in the face for allegedly jumping queue to buy bread, despite being first in line



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Featured image adapted from Pattara Kajohnnapapong on Facebook.