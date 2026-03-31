13-year-old boy in M’sia slapped in the face for allegedly jumping queue to buy bread, despite being first in line

Boy slapped in the face after being accused of jumping queue at bakery in Malaysia

A 13-year-old boy was slapped in the face by a stranger while queuing to buy bread. Despite being the only customer at the counter, the assailant baselessly accused him of cutting the line.

Boy assaulted while buying bread at shop

The incident, which was captured in a viral video, occurred around 1.30pm on Tuesday (24 March) at a bakery located within the Pasar Seni LRT Station.

According to Assistant Commissioner Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman, Chief of the Dang Wangi District Police, the victim, Farhan Nasir Muhammad Isa, a Form One student, was out with a female relative at the time.

While his aunt waited in the car, Farhan entered the shop alone to purchase food.

Man accused him of cutting queue & slapped him

Investigations revealed that Farhan was the only customer at the counter when a man in his 40s suddenly confronted him.

The suspect aggressively accused the teenager of cutting the queue before striking him across the face.

The force of the blow sent the boy falling to the ground, as a voice in the video could be heard shouting: “Don’t cut the line!”

“I initially wanted to buy Roti Boy at Pasar Seni before suddenly an unknown man slapped me in front of the counter and I fell to the floor,” said Farhan.

The suspect was described as an Indian man in his 40s, wearing a white shirt.

Victim suffered nose injuries

Following the assault, the teenager was rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment.

Medical staff confirmed that the boy sustained a soft tissue injury to the nasal lesion.

The victim’s father subsequently lodged a formal police report.

The police are currently investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities.

Also read: S’porean man who slapped 6-year-old boy for causing his daughter to fall at playground pleads guilty to assault



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kulim Media TV on Facebook and Harian Metro.