S’porean man who slapped 6-year-old boy for causing his daughter to fall at playground pleads guilty to assault

Man slaps 6-year-old boy at mall playground for causing his daughter to fall, gets arrested & charged

A Singaporean man pleaded guilty on Wednesday (20 Aug) after slapping a six-year-old boy for causing his daughter to fall at a shopping mall.

The incident took place at Westgate in Jurong East on 22 Dec 2024.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 39-year-old defendant had taken his three daughters to an indoor playground at the mall.

While playing, his three-year-old daughter accidentally knocked down a wall of styrofoam blocks that the six-year-old victim had been building.

Later, when the girl stood behind another styrofoam wall, the victim, upset by the earlier incident, ran towards it and kicked it despite knowing she was there.

The kick caused the young girl to fall to the floor.

In retaliation, the man approached the boy and slapped him on the right cheek, leaving a bruise.

Man confronts victim’s mother, doesn’t mention slap

The man then asked the boy where his parents were and was led to the mother.

He told the mother what her son had done to his three-year-old daughter, reportedly swearing throughout the conversation.

However, he did not mention the slap.

The defendant also scolded the boy’s mother for not properly supervising her child before leaving with his wife and daughters.

After hearing the incomplete account, the victim’s mother had her son apologise.

Upon learning the full truth from a witness, she contacted the police.

The defendant was arrested by police officers at 4pm that same day.

Victim suffers from nightmares after getting slapped

In court on Wednesday (20 Aug), the man pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

The prosecution described the man’s forceful slap as unwarranted, especially given that the victim was much smaller than him.

After the slap, the boy was left crying in fear, and his usual lively behaviour changed to quietness. He even suffered from nightmares.

He has since returned to his normal behaviour.

The prosecution has sought a sentence of between six to seven weeks in jail, with the final sentencing to be delivered on 16 Sept.

