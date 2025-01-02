6-year-old boy slapped by father of girl he got into argument with at Westgate indoor playground

Father of girl slaps 6-year-old boy after playground argument

A girl’s father slapped a six-year-old boy after the boy got into an argument with his daughter at an indoor playground.

The incident occurred at around 2.40pm on 22 Dec last year at an indoor playground on the third floor of the Westgate shopping mall in Jurong East.

When interviewed, Cai Zhenwei (name transliterated) told Shin Min Daily News that his wife and her friend had taken their son to the indoor playground on the day of the incident.

Father of girl slaps boy because boy allegedly kicked his daughter

The self-employed 35-year-old said: “My wife was chatting with her friend at a distance and did not notice that our son was arguing with another girl.”

According to his wife, the girl had knocked down a castle that his son was building, prompting his son to kick the girl.

When the father of the girl learned about the incident, he walked up to their son and slapped him in the face.

Mr Cai shared that the girl’s father was swearing a lot when he confronted his wife after the incident.

At the time, she wasn’t aware that her son had been slapped and apologised to the girl’s father.

Mother called police after realising son was beaten

An auntie who had witnessed the incident later told Mr Cai’s wife that the girl’s father had beaten her son. His wife then confronted the girl’s father and called the police.

According to Mr Cai, his son was so frightened that he kept crying. His face was also red and swollen and the boy had to be sent to the hospital for a checkup.

Thankfully, his son was fine and was discharged on the same day. They spent S$160 for his medical bills.

Mr Cai said that it is common for children to have minor conflicts. The girl’s father could have approached a parent to mediate rather than striking a child.

Father of girl arrested by police

“I usually only spank my son’s hands and feet only, and never hit his face,” Mr Cai shared, adding that the girl’s father was so much bigger than his son.

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they had received a call for help. A six-year-old boy was sent to the hospital in a conscious condition after being allegedly slapped by a 38-year-old man.

The police said the man was arrested for wounding with intent. As the case involves a child under the age of 14 years old, the man may face a heavier sentence.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Africa Images on Canva for illustration purposes only.