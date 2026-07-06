Enhanced HealthHub app to launch in November as S’pore consolidates public healthcare apps

HealthHub to replace NHG, NUHS & SingHealth apps in November

Singapore residents will soon be able to manage all their public healthcare needs through a single mobile app, as the enhanced HealthHub app rolls out this November.

The upgraded app will replace the three existing healthcare cluster apps — NHG Health, NUHS App and SingHealth’s Health Buddy.

This provides users with a unified platform for seamless access to public healthcare services.

One app to replace three healthcare cluster apps

Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Digital Development and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How, announced the move last Thursday (2 July), at NHG Health’s 10th Centre for Healthcare Innovation (CHI) Innovate Conference 2026.

Managed by national healthtech agency Synapxe, HealthHub is Singapore’s national digital healthcare platform that allows residents to view their health information, book appointments, perform transactions and access medical records.

Singapore’s public healthcare system currently operates across three clusters: NHG Health, National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth. Each cluster runs its own patient-facing mobile app.

The new initiative will consolidate all three apps into the enhanced HealthHub app.

The cluster apps will continue running alongside HealthHub until February 2027, when they will be fully phased out to give users time to make the switch.

Easier way to manage healthcare digitally

In a statement, Synapxe said both residents and healthcare professionals had expressed the need for “a more simplified way to manage their healthcare digitally”.

Speaking at the conference, Mr Tan said the initiative aims to make healthcare more accessible while helping patients and caregivers take a more active role in their care.

“It’s about making healthcare easier to understand, easier to navigate and easier to participate in,” he said.

In a Facebook post after the event, Mr Tan also highlighted the enhanced HealthHub as one of several initiatives preparing Singapore’s healthcare workforce for an AI-enabled future.

He stressed that technology should not replace healthcare workers, but instead give them “more time to do what only people can do — think, teach, comfort, connect and care”.

Technology will continue to evolve, allowing us to make a choice — not to replace us but to use it to strengthen judgement, deepen compassion, and deliver better care for all.

More information on the enhanced HealthHub app, including its official launch date and new features, will be announced at a later date.

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Featured image adapted from HealthHub.