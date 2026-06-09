Pioneer Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups of up to S$1,200 in mid-July 2026

Pioneer Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups, in addition to annual GST Voucher

Pioneer Generation (PG) seniors will soon receive MediSave top-ups of S$300 to S$1,200 in mid-July 2026.

Since the launch of the PG package in 2014, over 450,000 PG seniors have benefitted from these top-ups. According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the top-ups will be automatically credited to the PG seniors’ CPF MediSave Accounts.

This will amount to more than $145 million in total, said MOF in a statement on Tuesday (9 June).

Pioneers born earlier to receive larger top-ups

These top-ups can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield, and other MediSave-approved insurance plans. These include medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgical procedures, and selected outpatient treatments.

Seniors born before or in 1934 will receive S$1,200, while those born from 1935 to 1939 will get $700.

Singaporeans born from 1940 to 1944 will receive $500, and those born from 1945 to 1949 will get $300.

MOF explained: “Pioneers who were born earlier receive larger MediSave top-up amounts as they typically have lesser savings than younger members of the PG, and may need more help with their annual MediShield Life premiums.”

Given that the top-up is automatically credited to eligible Pioneers’ MediSave Accounts, no further action is required by the eligible Pioneers.

“These annual MediSave top-ups will continue to keep MediShield Life premiums affordable for all Pioneers,” MOF wrote in their release.

Seniors to be notified by end June

Older Pioneers born before or in 1934 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered, the authorities added.

Seniors who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before June 1 will receive an SMS by 15 June, notifying them of the top-up amount they are eligible for.

The rest of the Pioneers will receive the notification letters by the end of June 2026.

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Featured image adapted from MS News and Ministry of Finance.