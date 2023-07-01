S’poreans Visiting Europe Must Apply For Electronic Visa Waiver From 2024, Costs Up To S$10

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporeans Visiting Europe Must Apply For ETIAS Travel Requirement For Visa Waiver

Travel fever is in full swing and the more enthusiastic travellers might already be planning for trips next year. Those gunning for a trip to Europe should take note of a new travel requirement that’s essentially a visa waiver for certain passport holders.

Come 2024, Singapore passport holders must apply for a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) to enter select European countries on a short-term basis.

However, there’s no need to get impatient as applications will only open next year.

New travel requirement to Europe will start in 2024

According to the ETIAS website, the new requirement is an electronic visa waiver for citizens of visa-exempt countries like Singapore.

Apart from Singapore, citizens of 58 other countries including Japan, Malaysia, and Australia are required to apply.

The programme apparently screens travellers in “response to the global increase in terrorist activities”.

It thus aims to improve the security of European Union (EU) member states within the Schengen area, which comprise:

Austria

Belgium

the Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Therefore, those travelling to Europe next year for business, pleasure, transit or medical purposes must be ETIAS-approved.

However, do note that the ETIAS is only for short-term travel under 90 days.

Folks who wish to visit for a longer period will most likely need to apply for a Schengen Visa.

Since the United Kingdom (UK) is no longer part of the EU, Singaporeans travelling there need not apply.

ETIAS will allow Singaporeans to enter multiple countries

The ETIAS website states that Singaporeans with a valid passport can apply online come 2024.

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 70 years old will have to pay a €7 (S$10.33) fee. Otherwise, the application is free for everyone else.

Successful applicants can look forward to receiving a notification either within a few minutes or hours of approval of their application.

Their ETIAS travel authorisation will be automatically linked to their passport, with a unique application number.

With just this, travellers will be able to enter any European country in the Schengen area without having to present any physical documents.

The ETIAS is valid for three years or till the date of expiry of the user’s passport or travel document, whichever is earlier.

Hence, travellers need not worry about having to reapply regularly.

Singaporeans travelling to Europe in 2024 should have ETIAS ready

All in all, Singaporeans should know that going to Europe will require more preparation starting next year.

The ETIAS website encourages visitors to apply 96 hours before departure.

From the description, the application seems rather quick and seamless, so let’s hope that proves to be true once it commences.

Know anyone who’ll be travelling to Europe next year? Tag them in the comments so they’ll be aware of the necessary steps to take.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jeevan Jose on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.