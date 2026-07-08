33-year-old woman in Thailand dies after night of excessive drinking due to job loss

Woman in Thailand dies after night of excessive drinking following job loss

On Tuesday (7 July), authorities responded to calls that a 33-year-old woman in Thailand had passed away in her bed after a night of excessive drinking.

Her boyfriend, a 37-year-old man, found her after returning home from buying breakfast.

According to Siam Rath, he promptly alerted authorities.

Woman was stress drinking before passing away

The boyfriend told the police he had recently gotten back together with his girlfriend after some relationship issues. He recalled still hearing her snore between roughly 3am and 4am.

One of the deceased’s relatives told police that the woman had been fired from her job at a restaurant a couple of weeks prior. The additional stress and heartbreak led to her increasing the amount of alcohol she consumed.

This was made worse by her existing health conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure, which she required medication for.

Her father recalled the woman in tears at 2am the night before her passing. She did not tell him why she was distraught.

Her pet dog remained by her side throughout

Meanwhile, her pet dog, Lucky, remained by her side even in death. The deceased relatives described Lucky as making distressed noises while staying by its owner’s side.

Although the woman’s relatives do not suspect foul play, police have nonetheless sent her body to the local hospital for autopsy. It is suspected that her death was caused by her underlying health conditions.

Thereafter, the woman’s body will be released to the family so they can hold a funeral.

Also read: 78-year-old man found dead after fall from height at Yishun HDB block



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Featured image adapted from Siam Rath and ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23 on Facebook.