FairPrice Xtra has Limited-Time Wine Deals Lined Up

A hot shower or a short movie sesh after a long work day are rewarding enough for most of us. For others, relaxation may involve a bit of wining and dining instead.

Since getting good quality wines can set you back a fair bit, FairPrice Xtra’s JWC Private Wine Sale on 28 Aug and Weekend Wine Deals on 28 & 29 Aug are the perfect opportunities to stock up on some bottles before entering the last stretch of 2021.

With discounts of up to 40% off, you won’t have to hesitate about buying a fancy wine bottle or 2.

Plus, if you head over to Parkway Parade, you may get the chance to meet with wine consultant Mr Chng Poh Tiong, who can give you tips on picking the best wine and answer wine-related questions.

Mr Chng has also picked some wine recommendations. Read on to find out what they are.

JWC Private Wine Sale on 28 Aug only at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade

When kicking back with a drink after a hard week’s work, you might have the urge to splurge on an expensive bottle because you deserve it.

But a refined palette doesn’t have to come with a huge bill if you’re a Just Wine Club (JWC) member. Besides finding exquisite wines at up to 40% off, JWC members can get an additional 8% off on top of these promotional prices.

The Chateau Mauvesin Barton 2015, for example, boasts an intense ruby colour with fruity notes and subtle touches of vanilla. At only $39, this drink will no doubt enrich your evening after a draining day.

Chateau Mauvesin Barton 2015 – $42 (U.P. $59)

JWC Member Price: $38.64

Those who’d like to push the envelope a little can go for the Baron de Brane 2014, which has a stronger punch of strawberries mixed with licorice, menthol, and caramel.

Baron De Brane – $55 (U.P. $73)

JWC Member Price: $50.60

With other berries to the mix, the Chateau d’Issan 2014 offers strong aromas of blackcurrants and blueberries.

Chateau d’Issan 2014 – $118 (U.P. $148)

JWC Member Price: $108.56

This wine will offer a refreshing start to a heavy meal ahead, which we’re sure you’ll have prepared to go with the drinks.

Luxury vintage wines for atas occasions

Of course, truly significant occasions like anniversaries or birthdays would call for much fancier wines, like the Chateau Leoville Las Cases 2009, which has an unmissable purple colour coupled with intense berry flavours.

Chateau Leoville Las Cases 2009 – $448 (U.P. $561.95)

JWC Member Price: $412.16

Dubbed “one of the greatest vintages in the last 30 years”, you won’t regret investing in this bottle of wine that’ll leave an unforgettable, sweet and jammy taste in your mouth.

If all the options have gotten you into the spirit of giving, why not go for the Chateau Mouton Rothschild 2009 to blow your guests away.

Chateau Mouton Rothschild 2009 – $1,350 (U.P. $1,800)

JWC Member Price: $1,242

Slightly spicy with the decadent warmth of blackcurrants, its beguiling richness will leave guests impressed by your impeccable taste.

Since restrictions mean you can only have up to 5 guests over anyway, that’ll mean more wine to go around for everybody.

Exclusive gifts with your wine haul on 28 Aug

JWC members would want to mark 28 Aug on your calendar as discounts on these wines will only be available from 11am – 5pm that day.

Besides enjoying 40% off Premium French wines from Lucente, Le petit Haut Lafitte, and more, you’ll also get an extra 8% off all promotional wines.

Since you’ll likely be hauling quite a number of bottles, look out for these gifts-with-purchase when you hit the following minimum spends:

$299 – FREE Martell Red Bull Highball (worth $15), available for both dine-in and takeout, or a cheese sampler (worth $19)

$600 – FREE Martell Red Bull Highball & a decanter (worth $90)

Free Decanter (worth $90)

Having the gifts at your party will add a touch of class to the event, as guests will appreciate the little details.

Free cheese sampler (worth $19)

More information about the JWC Fair is available here. Non-members who want to score the deals too can sign up here.

Clink your glasses to Weekend Wine Deals at all FairPrice Xtra stores

Alternatively, non-JWC members can look out for FairPrice Xtra’s Weekend Wine Deals instead, happening on 28 and 29 Aug at all 9 FairPrice Xtra stores.

With up to 42% off wines from Chile and Washington, you can stock up on drinks on a budget.

Folks who are really tightening their belts can opt for the Sendero Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, or Merlot for only $15.90 (U.P. $27.50). Otherwise, there are the Columbia Chardonnay, Merlot, or Cabernet Sauvignon for $26.50 (U.P. $43).

Since the wine deals happen monthly, signing up for a JWC membership to enjoy an additional 8% off even on promotional prices would be a good idea. You can keep an eye on FairPrice Xtra’s events page here for upcoming promos.

Wine aficionados planning a trip to Parkway Parade to snag the deals can refer to the following info on how to get there:



FairPrice Xtra @ Parkway Parade

Address: 80 Marine Parade Road, #03-28, Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269

Opening hours: 8am – 11pm daily

Nearest MRT: Dakota Station

Celebrate personal achievements or special events with wine

With the wine deals happening near the end of the month, it’s the perfect opportunity for you to treat yourself after surviving those stressful work days.

End of the month means payday for many of us too, so there’s no excuse not to spend a little more on self-care.

Your mental health will thank you for this.

