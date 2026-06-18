2 people sent to hospital after fire in Yishun flat, likely of electrical origin

Yishun fire also damaged flat above, 28 residents evacuated

Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday (18 June) morning after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Yishun.

A video posted on TikTok showed thick, black smoke coming out from the window of a fifth-floor unit.

SCDF responded to fire in Yishun flat

In the clip, taken from the back of the block, the smoke was seen emanating from flames in a bedroom of the unit. It travelled upwards, covering the flat above.

Smoke was also seen enveloping the corridor in front of the flat.

At least one fire engine and ambulance arrived at the scene, with firefighters rushing out to attend to the blaze.

SCDF forcefully enters Yishun flat to put out fire

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 11.50am on 18 June.

It involved a bedroom in a fifth-floor unit of Block 844 Yishun Street 81.

SCDF firefighters had to forcefully enter the unit to extinguish the fire with two water jets.

Though the blaze started in the bedroom, the living room also sustained burn damage, SCDF said.

The flames spread to an air-conditioning compressor on the sixth floor, necessitating its dousing with a water jet.

2 people sent to the hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital after being assessed by SCDF paramedics.

One of them was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, while the other was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for chest discomfort.

Additionally, 28 residents were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

Residents provided rest & refreshments at CC

Ms Lee Hui Ying, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said on Facebook later that afternoon that she was thankful there were no serious injuries.

Grassroots volunteers opened the hall of Nee Soon South Community Club for residents to rest and provided them with refreshments, she added, pledging to work with the town council and HDB to support residents.

She thanked the police and SCDF, as well as the neighbours who stepped forward to show care and render assistance.

Fire likely of electrical origin

SCDF said the fire is likely of electrical origin and started in the affected bedroom, according to preliminary findings.

It thus reminded the public not to overload electrical outlets and to always switch off appliances when not in use.

Appliances and plugs should bear the Safety Mark.

Residents should also check their wires regularly and replace frayed wires or cracked cords.

Wires must not run under carpets and must be kept away from hot surfaces.

Lastly, batteries or devices should not be left charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

Also read: 1 person sent to hospital after fire in Bukit Batok flat, likely of electrical origin

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Featured image adapted from @osberttsb on TikTok and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.