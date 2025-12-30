1 person sent to hospital after fire in Bukit Batok flat, likely of electrical origin

20 evacuated after fire breaks out in Bukit Batok block

One person was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Bukit Batok on Tuesday (30 Dec) morning.

Videos posted on TikTok showed large flames leaping from the window of the top-floor unit.

Thick black smoke was also seen coming out from the other windows of the flat.

Smoke from Bukit Batok fire seen from other blocks

Another TikTok video revealed that the smoke could be seen from other blocks in the vicinity.

Multiple fire engines were at the scene.

Later, white smoke emerged from the unit after the fire was put out.

Bukit Batok fire was contained within the bedroom

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.55am on 30 Dec.

The bedroom of a 16th-floor unit in Block 288A Bukit Batok Street 25 was on fire when firefighters arrived.

SCDF extinguished the blaze with two water jets.

As the fire was contained within the bedroom, the rest of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage.

4 people self-evacuated from affected unit

Before SCDF arrived, four people self-evacuated from the affected unit.

About 20 others were evacuated from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

One person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after feeling unwell.

Fire likely of electrical origin

The fire is likely of electrical origin from the affected bedroom, according to preliminary findings.

SCDF reminded the public not to overload electrical outlets and always switch off appliances when not in use. Appliances and plugs should also bear the Safety Mark.

Residents should also check their wires regularly and replace frayed wires or cracked cords. Wires must not run under carpets and must be kept away from hot surfaces.

Lastly, batteries or devices should not be left charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

Hospitalised person lives in affected unit

Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information, said in a Facebook post that the person sent to the hospital was a household member of the affected unit.

They have since returned home.

Ms Mahzam, who is an MP for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, visited the unit that same afternoon and spoke to the neighbours.

She thanked the SCDF, police, Town Council and HDB for attending to the incident and rendering assistance, as well as the grassroots leaders and People’s Association staff who assisted residents.

Also read: 1 taken to hospital, 20 evacuated after fire at terraced houses in Joo Chiat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @riyatiputureog on TikTok and Rahayu Mahzam on Facebook.