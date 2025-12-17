1 taken to hospital, 20 evacuated after fire at terraced houses in Joo Chiat

Fire erupts in three single-storey terraced houses in Joo Chiat, 20 people evacuated by SCDF

A fire broke out in the heart of Joo Chiat early today (17 Dec), engulfing several terraced houses along Chiku Road and leaving one person hospitalised.

The blaze, which spread quickly, prompted the evacuation of 20 residents and extensive firefighting efforts from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Fire spreads across multiple terraced houses in Joo Chiat

According to a Facebook post by the SCDF on the same day, they were alerted to the fire at around 4am.

The flames reportedly raged through three single-storey terraced houses at units 8, 10, and 12 along Chiku Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames spreading rapidly, endangering adjacent properties.

Immediate action was taken to contain the fire, with water jets deployed to prevent further spread, while a Combined Platform Ladder was used to tackle the fire from above.

A total of seven water jets were used at the peak of the firefighting efforts.

20 people evacuated, one person hospitalised

The fire was brought under control by 6.45am, but not before six additional terraced houses were affected.

Units no. 2, 4, 6, 14, 16 and 18 suffered varying degrees of burn damage.

SCDF crews worked to damp down the affected areas to prevent any flare-ups or reignition.

A total of 20 people were evacuated from the affected and neighbouring units.

One person, who was treated for smoke inhalation, was sent to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for further care.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.