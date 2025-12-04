1 person sent to hospital due to fire at Boon Keng coffeeshop, 100 people evacuated

Boon Keng coffeeshop fire damaged several food stalls: SCDF

One person was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a coffeeshop in Boon Keng on Thursday (4 Dec) morning.

A video of the fire posted on TikTok showed intense flames leaping out from the premises.

The blaze also appeared to be spreading upwards to the floors above.

Firefighters spray water jet at Boon Keng fire

Soon, a fire engine arrived, and firefighters sprang into action as residents looked on.

The firefighters were seen spraying a water jet at the fire.

Part of the area was cordoned off by police tape as the firefighting operation continued.

Photos posted on Facebook by Singapura Channel showed thick black smoke coming from the block even after the fire was put out.

Firefighters remained at the scene, possibly to carry out dampening operations.

Kitchen exhaust duct of Boon Keng coffeeshop was on fire: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 12.30am on 4 Dec.

It took place in a coffeeshop at Block 11 Upper Boon Keng Road.

When SCDF arrived, the kitchen exhaust duct was on fire.

The fire was extinguished with two water jets, but several food stalls sustained heat and smoke damage.

1 person sent to SGH for smoke inhalation

As a precautionary measure, about 100 people were evacuated from the block.

One person, who was assessed for smoke inhalation, was subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Resident who lives above coffeeshop had breathing difficulties

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo identified the hospitalised resident as Madam Sopiah.

She lives above the affected unit and had experienced breathing difficulties, said Mrs Teo, who is also an MP for Jalan Besar GRC.

As she is currently overseas, Mrs Teo spoke to Mdm Sopiah via FaceTime.

Her family has said that she is in stable condition and receiving the necessary care in the hospital.

All the other residents evacuated have since returned home, Mrs Teo noted, adding:

Our priority now is to clear the debris and restore the living environment for affected residents. We will also work closely with SCDF to ensure all fire hazards are properly addressed.

She also thanked grassroots leaders for stepping in quickly to support the residents.

Stallholder sees investment go up in smoke

The coffeeshop manager, a 52-year-old named Mr Yang (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that the coffeeshop had closed at 11pm and was empty when the fire broke out.

One of the workers, who lives in a unit above the coffeeshop, said thick smoke entered his flat and his roommate woke them up to evacuate.

A hawker who operates a mala hotpot stall, named only as Mr Wang (transliterated from Mandarin), said he had just opened his stall for a few months after investing tens of thousands into the business.

Visibly devastated, he added that his source of income had literally gone up in smoke, and he now faces immense pressure to support his family’s expenses.

3rd coffeeshop fire in less than a week

The latest fire is the third to take place at a coffeeshop in less than a week.

Last Friday (28 Nov), a fire broke out at a Koufu coffeeshop in Commonwealth, involving the contents of a stall.

The day after that (29 Nov), another fire broke out at a coffeeshop in Telok Blangah Heights, causing extensive damage to its ceilings and stalls.

