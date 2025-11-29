Fire breaks out at Telok Blangah coffeeshop, 2 sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

Fire breaks out at Telok Blangah coffeeshop on 29 Nov

A coffeeshop at Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights caught fire on Saturday (29 Nov) morning.

Pictures of the blaze showed extensive damage to the ceilings and stalls of the coffeeshop.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers evacuated 80 people and conveyed two to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Blaze hits Telok Blangah coffeeshop at midday

According to its social media post, SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 11.10am.

When officers arrived at the scene, several stalls within the coffeeshop were on fire.

Thick grey smoke was also seen billowing metres into the air.

Firefighters deployed three water jets to tackle the blaze.

As a safety measure, around 80 people were evacuated.

Seven people were assessed on the spot for smoke inhalation.

One of them was later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, and another was sent to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

