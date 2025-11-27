At least 44 dead & nearly 300 missing in fire that engulfed Hong Kong high-rise housing complex

Hong Kong high-rise blaze leaves 44 dead and hundreds missing, scaffolding fueled rapid spread of fire

At least 44 people have died, and 279 remain missing after a massive fire ripped through a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon (26 Nov).

Another 45 victims are in serious condition.

By Thursday morning (27 Nov), firefighters had managed to bring the flames at Wang Fuk Court under control, though parts of the blaze continue to burn.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, roughly 900 residents have taken refuge in emergency shelters nearby.

In the aftermath, police arrested three men — two company directors and an engineer — in connection with the incident. The arrested individuals, all linked to a construction firm, are now under investigation for manslaughter.

A joint probe is underway, involving both the police and the fire department.

Fire spread ‘far more violently’ than expected

Authorities said the blaze tore through the estate at an alarmingly fast pace, describing it as burning “far more violently” than it should have.

The housing complex comprises eight 23-storey blocks with about 2,000 units housing over 4,000 people.

Investigators believe the traditional bamboo scaffolding and green construction mesh, still wrapped around the buildings, significantly accelerated the fire.

Although they were still in place during the fire, Hong Kong authorities have been trying to phase out their use in construction since March due to safety concerns.

Police also noted that Styrofoam window seals used during ongoing renovation works likely contributed to the rapid spread.

“We have reason to believe that those in charge at the company were grossly negligent,” police said.

Firefighter dies in line of duty as rescue operations continue

The fire broke out at around 3pm, prompting a massive emergency response: 767 firefighters, 128 fire engines, and 57 ambulances were deployed.

Tragically, a 37-year-old firefighter from Sha Tin Fire Station lost his life while battling the blaze, reports Hong Kong Free Press.

Rescue teams are still combing through the lower floors for survivors. However, entering the upper levels remains extremely dangerous.

“The temperature inside the buildings is very high,” said the Deputy Director of Fire Service operations. “It’s difficult for us to enter the building and go upstairs to conduct firefighting and rescue operations.”

Upcoming election may be postponed

Authorities are now considering postponing the 7 Dec election in affected districts.

Campaigning has been suspended and election forums cancelled in light of the disaster.

Also read: Massive fire breaks out at fashion logistics centre in South Korea, remains ablaze after 2 days



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ChinaDaily on X and @hkfp on X.