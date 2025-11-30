Fire breaks out at Koufu coffeeshop in Commonwealth, involved contents of stall

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Koufu coffeeshop in Commonwealth

A fire broke out at a Koufu coffeeshop in Commonwealth on Friday (28 Nov), involving the contents of a stall.

Footage posted by Singapore Incidents on Instagram showed smoke coming from the premises.

Firefighters attend to fire at Koufu Commonwealth

A fire alarm could be heard blaring in the clip, though staff standing outside the coffeeshop did not seem too flustered.

Soon, firefighters were seen at the scene, one of whom was carrying a fire extinguisher.

Shouts could be heard before more firefighters rushed over.

Fire exthinguished using 2 water jets

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.40am on 28 Nov.

It occurred at Block 88 Tanglin Halt Road, which is next to Commonwealth MRT station.

“The fire involved contents of a stall in a coffeeshop,” noted SCDF, adding that it was extinguished using two water jets.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nearby shops lent fire extinguishers

A shop owner nearby told Shin Min Daily News that the coffeeshop was already open for business when the fire broke out.

It reportedly originated in the kitchen of the economical rice stall.

Their employees provided two fire extinguishers from their shop for firefighting efforts, while the supermarket nearby also lent several extinguishers, they said.

Fortunately, no other units were affected by the blaze.

Reporters observed that the coffeeshop was shuttered on Friday night, with a sign saying it was temporarily closed. No signs of the fire could be detected.

Fire at Telok Blangah coffeeshop the next day

The blaze came a day before another fire broke out at a coffeeshop in Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights on Saturday (29 Nov).

Two people were conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation, with 80 evacuated, SCDF said.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

