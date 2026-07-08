Food delivery rider warns other delivery guys after falling victim to alleged ‘loanshark harassment’

Food delivery rider warns others after alleged ‘loanshark harassment’ ordeal

A food delivery rider has gone viral after warning fellow riders about what he believed was an alleged “loanshark harassment” tactic that wasted several delivery riders’ time.

Food delivery rider victim of alleged ‘loanshark harassment’

In a video uploaded to Instagram by @klynzz_txyy on 7 July, the Original Poster (OP) claimed several food delivery orders to the same condominium unit turned out to be fake cash-on-delivery (COD) orders.

The clip, captioned “WHAT A SCAM”, showed the OP speaking to other delivery riders who had also arrived with food orders for the same condo in the west.

According to him, the unit belonged to a landlord who had rented a room to a female tenant.

He told another delivery rider: “This one is scam one. This one should be loanshark harassment because it’s landlady and tenant.”

The OP also told the condominium’s security that he believed the landlord was an innocent party.

“The tenant is the one got problem. Maybe the tenant got do loanshark all these things, that’s why kena loanshark harassment,” he said.

Several delivery riders made wasted trips

While speaking to another delivery rider, he said an earlier rider had cancelled a S$50 order after receiving no response from the customer.

He also shared in the video that the listed contact number was a Malaysian number that nobody answered.

The OP estimated that, in the time spent resolving the fake orders, they could have completed two other deliveries instead.

“That means we wasted our time coming here because they don’t pay us for the petrol and time,” he shared.

Rather than letting the food go to waste, he also encouraged the other riders to give it away or consume it themselves.

“Take one makan lah because cancel,” The OP told another affected delivery rider.

Time-consuming to report such incidents

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Klinsmann, said the incident occurred on 6 July at around 3.45pm.

The 21-year-old content creator shared that he was delivering for foodpanda at that time and had informed the platform about what happened. “They gave a standard ‘copy & paste’ response through the helpline,” he said.

Klinsmann also claimed that the app makes riders spend 10 minutes to access a helpline chat. This was allegedly on top of another 10 minutes of internal investigation.

“This wasted time was not compensated for and riders have to accept the loss of income,” he added.

He also told MS News that this was the third time that he had encountered something like that.

All affected delivery partners fully supported

In response to MS News’ queries, foodpanda said it was aware of the incident and that all affected delivery partners had been fully supported.

“We have ensured that these partners will not incur any financial losses or performance penalties resulting from these orders, as we have a clear policy in place to protect our delivery partners from bearing the costs of fraudulent activities,” a foodpanda spokesperson said.

The platform also encourages all delivery partners who encounter suspicious situations to contact their rider support team via the pandarider app for immediate assistance.

Zero tolerance against misuse of cash payment

foodpanda treats the misuse of its platform for illegal activities seriously by using account verification, fraud detection systems, and continuous monitoring of order patterns to identify and prevent suspicious activity.

The company also disseminates Singapore Police Force advisories to their delivery partners to remind them to remain vigilant and exercise caution against suspicious activities.

foodpanda said it maintains its “Cash on Delivery” option to ensure accessibility for customers without cashless payment methods, but has a zero-tolerance policy against its misuse.

“We will continue strengthening our processes to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone who uses our services.”

Also read: S’pore delivery rider frustrated by foodpanda payouts, claims that stacked orders are not properly compensated

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Featured image adapted from @klynzz_txyy on Instagram.