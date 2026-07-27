76-year-old man found dead after fall from height at Everton Park HDB block

Man found dead outside nursing resource centre in Everton Park HDB block

A 76-year-old man was found dead at an HDB block in Everton Park on Sunday (26 July) morning, with the police not suspecting foul play.

A photo sent to news outlet AsiaOne showed a police cordon set up next to 3 Everton Park, including around a pavilion.

3 police officers seen at Everton Park block

In the image, three police officers were seen talking to a man at the pavilion.

An eyewitness told AsiaOne that the deceased had fallen and landed outside a nursing resource centre on the ground floor.

The Everton Park branch of CareHome Nursing, which provides professional nursing care and coordinated home-based services, is located in the block.

No foul play suspected after man found dead

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of fall from height at about 10.20am on 26 July.

A 76-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 3 Everton Park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Last July, the Samaritans of Singapore said there were a total of 314 suicide deaths in 2024, with the largest increase among adults aged from 30 to 39.

64.3%, or 202, of the deceased individuals were male.

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 76-year-old man found dead at Chinatown HDB block, no foul play suspected

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Google Maps.