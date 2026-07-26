Elderly man found dead in Lengkok Bahru flat after bread left outside untouched for a week

78-year-old man found dead in Lengkok Bahru flat after volunteer calls the police

A 78-year-old man was found dead inside his flat in Lengkok Bahru after bread was left outside for a week.

The tragic discovery was made by a volunteer at Block 58 Lengkok Bahru, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Elderly man found dead near gate of Lengkok Bahru flat

When reporters arrived at the scene on Saturday (25 July), the police had cordoned off the scene.

The elderly man was found lying near the metal gate of his entrance.

His flat was cluttered with various items.

Deceased lived in flat for over 40 years

Two neighbours identified the deceased as Mr Lin Yaba (transliterated from Mandarin).

They told the Chinese daily that the deceased had lived in the flat for more than 40 years.

He had worked as a cleaner before retiring, and his younger sister visited frequently to help tidy his flat.

Mr Lin would leave home every day pushing a bicycle, but the last time he was seen was on 16 July.

That day, he was spotted singing with other residents at the void deck.

Volunteer called police after finding untouched bread

On Saturday morning, a volunteer who visited the flat found that the bread they had delivered on 18 July was still hanging at his door, untouched.

Realising something was amiss, they called the police, who made the sad discovery.

Police officers at the flat were seen placing various items into evidence bags.

Mr Lin’s siblings and other relatives began arriving at the scene at about 4pm.

When his body was taken away at about 5.30pm, they bade him farewell by burning joss paper.

Deceased never married, was in good health

Mr Lin’s younger sister told Shin Min that he was introverted and never married.

He had always been in good health and enjoyed going out, but had complained of prostate issues in the past two weeks.

She would visit him during the school holidays when she did not have to look after her grandchildren.

He would also join their family for meals during the Lunar New Year, so his sudden passing was a shock.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 12.20pm on 25 July.

A 78-year-old man was found lying motionless at a residential unit in Block 58 Lengkok Bahru, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 61-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbour detects foul odour

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