61-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbour detects foul odour

Man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after not being seen by neighbours for a week

A 61-year-old man was found dead in Ang Mo Kio last Friday (17 July) after a foul odour was detected from his flat in Block 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

His neighbour told Shin Min Daily News that she had not seen the deceased in the neighbourhood for about a week.

Deceased had lived in flat for 30-40 years

The resident, a 44-year-old teacher named Suliana, told the Chinese daily that the man had lived in the flat for 30 to 40 years.

He would ride his personal mobility aid (PMA) to the nearby coffee shop at 5am or 6am every morning, and regularly burned incense at home.

However, neighbours had not seen him for the past week, nor was the smell of incense detected.

A social worker would leave two meal packets outside his door every morning, though they would sometimes be left untouched and removed by the social worker the next day.

Thus, nobody suspected that anything was amiss.

Suliana eventually called the police only when she detected the strong stench on Sunday morning.

Deceased rarely kept in touch with siblings

The deceased’s friends and family subsequently arrived at the scene.

His older brother Pan Jiaying (transliterated from Mandarin), a 68-year-old retiree, told Shin Min that their family had 10 siblings in total, eight brothers and two sisters.

The deceased was the seventh sibling, but rarely kept in touch with the others, and Mr Pan had not seen him for four or five years.

He called his older brothers only occasionally to borrow money, he noted.

Deceased had weight issues

Mr Pan also said that his brother never married or had children, and suffered from excessive weight issues.

He had previously worked as a pest control worker and cleaner, but had to stop working due to mobility issues caused by his weight.

Due to this condition, he also had to rely on a PMA to get around.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from the block at about 9am on 17 July.

A 61-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 63-year-old man found dead in Yishun flat, neighbours complain about bad stench & flies

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.