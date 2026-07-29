Police find ‘suspicious’ fuel tank in Eunos Crescent MSCP, believed to be for illegal storage or distribution

Police and SCDF respond to fuel tank found in Eunos Crescent MSCP, which posed explosion risk

On Monday (27 July) morning, the police responded to a report of a suspicious item in a Eunos Crescent multi-storey carpark (MSCP) and found an empty fuel tank at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicated that it was used for illegal activities and posed a potential fire hazard.

Fuel vapours in empty tank posed potential fire risk in MSCP

The incident occurred on the upper deck of Block 39 Eunos Crescent, an MSCP in the Geylang Serai division of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

Ms Diana Pang, the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP), stated on Facebook that someone reported a suspicious item there on 27 July.

The police discovered an empty fuel tank at the scene, seemingly hogging up a parking spot.

“Although the tank contained no liquid fuel, residual fuel vapours remained inside, posing a potential fire and explosion risk if exposed to an ignition source,” Ms Pang explained.

Photos showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters present at the scene.

Diana Pang urges residents to report suspicious fuel activities

Preliminary findings suggested that the fuel tank may be related to the illegal storage or distribution of fuel, such as diesel and petrol.

Ms Pang thus encouraged residents to report suspicious activities, such as lorries transporting fuel containers or people transferring fuel in a carpark.

She said that timely reporting to the police can help prevent potential safety hazards.

Furthermore, Ms Pang thanked the police, SCDF, and other relevant agencies for their swift response to the report. Investigations are ongoing.

MS News understands that the fuel tank has been removed.

Also read: Tugboat carrying 85K litres of diesel intercepted in Thailand, fuel has suspicious origins

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Featured image adapted from Diana Pang on Facebook.