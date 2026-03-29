Tugboat carrying 85K litres of diesel intercepted in Thailand, fuel has suspicious origins

Thai authorities intercept tugboat carrying 85,000 litres of diesel

A tugboat carrying 85,000 litres of diesel from suspicious sources was found in Thai waters on Friday (27 March).

Vessel attempted to flee

According to Vanguard, the Royal Thai Navy encountered the suspicious tugboat in the northern part of the Gulf of Thailand, heading south.

When officers requested to inspect the vessel, named W. Krisana 9, it attempted to flee.

Despite this, the navy was able to stop and inspect the boat, which revealed that the vessel’s documentation was incomplete.

The vessel, which had four crew members, was then escorted to dock at Chuksamed Pier, Sattahip Naval Base.

Slapped with a hefty fine

Initial checks revealed that the tugboat was carrying about 85,000 litres of liquid resembling diesel fuel in its cargo hold, with no documentation of its origin.

As such, the authorities collected samples and sent them for laboratory analysis.

The test confirmed that the liquid was indeed diesel, causing those involved to be charged and fined THB3.85 million (S$150,000).

Excise Department Director-General Pornchai Thiraveja said the operation was part of the government’s crackdown on illegal energy-related activities while upholding national energy stability.

Vessel had other violations

Besides carrying smuggled diesel, the vessel was found to have a few other violations under the Thai Maritime Navigation Act, Khaosod reported.

Its name and registration number were not displayed on the bow. The name on the vessel also did not match the one on its licence, which was R. Anong 7.

Additionally, the vessel’s licence and crew documents were not properly stored in accordance with regulations.

The case has been forwarded to the Marine Department for further action and a fine.

Also read: Lorry driver in Thailand found dead after waiting for over 10 hours to refuel at petrol station

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Featured image adapted from Vanguard & Bangkok Post.