Lorry driver in Thailand found dead after waiting for over 10 hours to refuel at petrol station

Lorry driver dies in his vehicle after waiting 10 hours at petrol station

A truck driver in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, was found dead in his vehicle while waiting in line for petrol.

He is believed to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning, having left the engine on for more than 10 hours.

The 51-year-old man, identified as Phut Nuchbut (name transliterated from Thai), was discovered inside his ten-wheeler truck at a PTT petrol station in Kui Buri District at about 9am on Wednesday (25 March).

Police said the truck had entered the station at around 10.53pm the previous night and remained idling overnight.

Vehicle’s owner asked staff to check on driver

The situation only came to light after the vehicle’s owner, who had been unable to contact the driver, called the station and asked staff to check on him.

Workers found Mr Phut unresponsive in the cabin and alerted authorities.

When officers from Kui Buri Police Station and medical personnel arrived, they found the engine still running.

Mr Phut’s body was discovered behind the driver’s seat.

They also noted that the air conditioning was on and the windows were fully closed.

The cause was believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning

Initial investigations suggest the deceased may have fallen asleep while waiting.

Authorities further believe exhaust fumes could have leaked into the cabin, leading to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, police have not ruled out the possibility of an underlying health condition.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, while investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 58-year-old Mercedes driver dies after car skids & mounts kerb in Bukit Batok



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Featured image adapted from คลิปทั่วโลก on Facebook and พิราบ 31 on Facebook.