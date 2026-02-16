58-year-old Mercedes driver dies after car skids & mounts kerb in Bukit Batok

58-year-old man found unconscious inside car in Bukit Batok

A 58-year-old man has died after his car “self-skidded” and mounted a kerb below an HDB block in Bukit Batok.

Photos posted by a netizen in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed the grey Mercedes with its front wheels on the kerb.

Car crashes into wall of Bukit Batok HDB block

From the photos, it appeared that the car was travelling underneath the block when it swerved and crashed into the wall.

The car did not seem to be seriously damaged.

A number of police officers and at least one police motorcycle were at the scene.

The original poster (OP) said he initially suspected that the accident involved drink driving.

But he later heard that the driver was “sick” and passed away.

Driver passes away in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.50am on Monday (16 Feb).

It involved a car that was believed to have self-skidded at Block 375 Bukit Batok Street 31.

Its driver, a 58-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 5.55am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away there.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 42-year-old woman found dead inside car in MacPherson, no foul play suspected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Issey Ikemen via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.