42-year-old woman found dead inside car in MacPherson, no foul play suspected

Police spend hours investigating after woman found dead inside car in MacPherson

A 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a car parked in MacPherson on Friday (17 Oct) night.

The open-air carpark is located next to Block 16B Joo Seng Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

MacPherson carpark cordoned off, dead woman removed from black car

When reporters arrived at the scene after a tip-off from a reader, part of the carpark had been cordoned off.

There were many police vehicles and ambulances, with the police searching a black car.

A woman was later seen being carried out of the car and placed under a blue tent.

Deceased’s family members faint

Several people believed to be the deceased’s family members appeared, all looking distressed.

Two women were so overwhelmed by grief, believed to be after identifying the body, that they fainted.

They were taken to a nearby area to rest, with police seen sheltering them with an umbrella and fanning them.

Police seize evidence from car

It was observed that the police spent more than three hours investigating the case, with the carpark still cordoned off until about 11.30pm.

They were seen removing items from the vehicle and taking photos of them, including cash and ang pow paper.

Among the evidence seized in the case was an item appearing to be a paint can.

No foul play suspected: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 8.25pm on 17 Oct.

A 42-year-old woman was found lying motionless in a car at the carpark of Block 16B Joo Seng Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 8.30pm, told MS News that she was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 55-year-old man found dead in car along Upper Paya Lebar Road, no foul play suspected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.