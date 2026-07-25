Netizen criticises S’pore youths with ‘funky monkey hair colour’, they respond with store tour

Youths criticised for their coloured hair on the MRT turn out to be store owners

Fashion is a form of self-expression, and many also love to experiment with their style through hair colours.

However, one netizen felt that there should be a limit to such expression in Singapore, criticising two individuals he came across on the MRT with bright pink and green hair.

“This kind of funky monkey hair colour won’t lead you anywhere for your job career in Singapore,” wrote the netizen on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

“You go for interview every company see liao will not even hire you. Be decent and be presentable.”

As it turns out, the two individuals in the picture are the owners of a local curated thrift store, Fairies Aisle.

Owners of local thrift store saw complaint, think it is ‘sad’

On 19 July, the pair addressed the complaint on TikTok with a sarcastic and humorous twist.

“It’s sad how this is something you need to complain about,” they wrote in the video caption. “So many other things to speak up about this and this is what you choose.”

The duo also confirmed that the photos of them were taken without consent.

However, instead of continuing to fight back against the complaint, they used the attention to spotlight their retail business.

They brought the viewers around the store, showing their racks of clothing, dolls, curated trinkets and accessories.

They had even used a print of the netizen’s complaint as decor, sticking it on the shop’s wall.

At the end of the video, the pair invited viewers to visit Fairies Aisle, especially if they like “funky monkeys”.

Netizens voice support for Fairies Aisle and local alternative community

Many netizens had the same sentiment as the owners of Fairies Aisle, feeling that the man was upset over something trivial.

Some claim that Singapore is “boring” because of people like him.

A few are confused as to why the owners were receiving hate for being “alt” and dressing different from the norm.

A couple of netizens, who identified themselves as ‘alternative’, also disapprove of the stereotype, claiming that people can be alternative and employed at the same time.

Many voiced their support for the local alternative community, saying that they can be some of the nicest people you ever meet.

Since Fairies Aisle’s response, the netizen has deleted his post on Facebook.

Also read: S’pore woman claims insurance agent became ‘rude’ after learning she lives in rental flat

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Featured image adapted from @fairies.aisle on TikTok.