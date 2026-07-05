3 sent to hospital after garbage truck crashes in Yishun, driver assisting police investigations

Garbage truck flips onto its side during Yishun accident

Three people were sent to the hospital on Sunday (5 July) morning after an accident involving a garbage truck in Yishun.

A photo of the aftermath showed the garbage truck lying on its left side across a traffic island.

The truck also appeared to have knocked over a lamppost as it fell over.

Garbage truck damaged after Yishun crash, medics attend to 3 men

In other images posted on Facebook, officers from the police and Land Transport Authority (LTA) were spotted at the scene.

The truck’s windscreen was cracked, and its front panel was open.

Paramedics attended to three workers in uniform who were seated on the ground.

A video shared by Singapore Incidents on Facebook depicted at least one ambulance and several police vehicles at the location.

Truck driver & passengers sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.20am on 5 July.

It took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 7 and Sembawang Road, and involved a truck which was believed to have self-skidded.

A 47-year-old male truck driver and his two male passengers, aged 47 and 60, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Thr Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, the truck driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 69-year-old man dies after accident with garbage truck in Bukit Panjang, driver arrested

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Featured image adapted from LazyCabbie on Facebook and SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook.