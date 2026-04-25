69-year-old man dies after accident with garbage truck in Bukit Panjang, driver arrested

Elderly man’s wheelchair seen stuck under garbage truck after accident in Bukit Panjang

A 69-year-old man died on Saturday (25 April) morning after being involved in an accident with a garbage truck in Bukit Panjang.

Photos of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the truck stopped at the service road at the foot of an HDB block.

Witness sees man lying on road near garbage truck in Bukit Panjang

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that he had seen the elderly man lying motionless on the road near Block 647B Senja Close.

60-year-old security guard Qiu Weihong (transliterated from Mandarin) said a garbage truck was near him, with a wheelchair stuck under it.

Mr Qiu did not see any blood, but saw two employees in uniforms and two members of the public at the scene.

One of them tried to check the elderly man for vital signs.

Paramedics arrived shortly and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Deceased’s right leg had been amputated

A 76-year-old resident named only as Mr Deng (transliterated from Mandarin) told the Chinese daily that the deceased’s right leg had been amputated.

He got around in a wheelchair and would collect items from the trash and push them back home shakily.

A friend of the elderly man, who declined to be named, said his leg was amputated due to diabetes.

He had been renting a flat in the area but was due to move to Woodlands in June.

Elderly man dies after being sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.25am on 25 April.

It involved a truck and a 69-year-old male pedestrian along Senja Close.

The pedestrian was sent to the hospital in an unconsious state, and subsequently passed away.

A 39-year-old male truck driver has been arrested for careless driving without due care and attention causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 72-year-old pedestrian dies after accident with prime mover in Boon Lay, driver arrested

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Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.