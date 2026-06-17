giga! launches youth mobile plan from S$13.90 per month, includes unlimited AI access

gigaFLEX+ also comes with a free monthly bubble tea and roaming benefits for customers aged 15 to 29

Youths in Singapore can now enjoy unlimited access to multiple artificial intelligence (AI) models as part of a new mobile plan launched by giga!.

The first 9,999 customers who sign up for the plan, known as gigaFLEX+, will get to enjoy it at S$13.90 per month for the first 12 months.

gigaFLEX+ is available exclusively to customers aged 15 to 29.

In addition to mobile data and roaming, the plan includes free monthly bubble tea.

New youth plan comes with unlimited AI access

According to giga!, the new plan was designed for youths who are constantly connected, whether they’re studying, gaming, creating content, travelling or spending time with friends.

The plan includes a complimentary gigaAI subscription, giving users unlimited access to AI models such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini through a single platform.

Subscribers can also generate up to 300 AI images each month at no additional cost.

Vikas Chanani, Vice President of Multibrand and MVNO Partnerships at StarHub, said youths are among the company’s fastest adopters of AI, with usage rates 35% higher than the rest of its customer base.

“These insights helped shape gigaFLEX+, our latest plan created to support the way youths learn, create and stay connected today,” said Mr Vikas.

Sip some bubble tea while you scroll

Beyond AI features, gigaFLEX+ comes with 800GB of 5G data that can be used across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Customers will also be able to roll over unused data to the following month.

The plan also includes 22GB of roaming data every month, comprising 12GB for Asia and 10GB for international destinations.

As an added perk, subscribers will receive one complimentary PlayMade bubble tea each month.

First 9,999 customers enjoy special price

To mark the launch, the first 9,999 customers who sign up for gigaFLEX+ can subscribe for S$13.90 per month during the first 12 months.

After the promotional period ends, the plan will renew at S$19.90 per month.

The plan is available only to customers aged 15 to 29, with eligibility automatically verified through Singpass during sign-up.

Also Read: M1 launches 3GB roaming in 78 destinations for S$0.99 per 24 hours

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Featured image courtesy of giga!.