11–year-old girl in China helps lost 4-year-old girl by giving her piggyback ride to police station to find her family

11–year-old girl in China gives stranded 4-year-old girl piggyback ride to police station

An 11-year-old schoolgirl in Hubei, China, received praise for giving a lost 4-year-old girl a piggyback ride to a police station to find her family.

The girl’s heartwarming act of bravery has quickly gone viral across Chinese social media platforms.

Child got separated from her family in busy streets

The incident occurred on 11 June, when a 4-year-old girl headed out with her older sister.

However, in the bustling streets near Huangshi Experimental Primary School in Hubei Province, the pair accidentally became separated.

Terrified and confused, the toddler stood frozen at a busy traffic intersection, unsure of what to do.

Girl held her hand and took her across road

Zhu Ziqi (name transliterated from Mandarin), who was crossing the street at the time, noticed that something was amiss with the little girl.

As she was crossing the street, the 11-year-old turned back and approached the toddler.

She then held her hand as the duo walked safely across the road.

Carried her to nearest police station

After asking a few gentle questions, the student quickly realised that the toddler was lost.

She comforted the crying child to stop her from panicking.

As they walked around looking for clues, the 4-year-old became too exhausted to take another step.

Without hesitation, the 11-year-old scooped the toddler up and gave her a piggyback ride, carrying her all the way to the nearest police station.

Police contacted her family to pick up little girl

Upon their arrival, desk officers took over, praising the older girl for her quick thinking, and successfully contacted the toddler’s frantic family.

The parents rushed to the station shortly after to bring their daughter home, expressing immense gratitude to the young hero who kept her safe.

Officers awarded girl at her school to honour her actions

To honour her selfless and mature actions, local police officers recently paid a special visit to Zhu Ziqi’s school.

In front of her teachers, principal, and peers, officers officially presented her with a formal certificate of commendation and a limited-edition police teddy bear mascot.

Also read: 11-year-old girl uses Heimlich manoeuvre to save woman choking on bubble tea in China



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Featured image adapted from 潇湘晨报 and 大风新闻.