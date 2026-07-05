SBS Transit hands over Tampines to Go-Ahead S’pore after over 40 years, thanks residents for love & support

SBS Transit hands over Tampines bus package to Go-Ahead Singapore

SBS Transit has bid an emotional farewell to Tampines after serving the town for more than four decades.

This marks the end of an era as Go-Ahead Singapore officially takes over the Tampines Bus Package from 5 July.

Journey started back in 1983

In a heartfelt Facebook post on 4 July, SBS Transit said it was leaving with “heavy hearts, but minds full of cherished memories”.

The journey in Tampines began in 1983, when it was still known as Singapore Bus Services Limited.

Back then, the operator ran just two bus services from the old Tampines Bus Terminal. Over the years, it witnessed the estate transform from a developing new town into a “bustling hub”.

Today, the company has served generations of commuters through three bus interchanges: Tampines, Tampines Concourse and Tampines North.

SBS Transit shared that many of its staff had formed close bonds with residents over the years.

Some of its long-serving bus captains have even watched regular passengers grow up, graduate, and eventually start families of their own.

Go-Ahead Singapore takes over

SBS Transit also thanked its bus captains, interchange staff and depot employees for their years of dedication.

Referencing Lilo & Stitch, the bus operator said: “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

SBS Transit also thanked the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for entrusting it with serving the Tampines community over the years.

It also thanked Tampines residents for their “love and support” throughout the decades.

“It has been an honour to be part of your journeys and we look forward to the day we can serve you again,” the company said.

The post concluded with well wishes to Go-Ahead Singapore as they “take over the wheel”.

Netizens relay thanks to SBS Transit

Many netizens responded with messages of appreciation, thanking SBS Transit for its service.

A netizen mentioned they had made plenty of friends with the many bus captains.

They added: “Really going to miss you guys and ladies.”

A commenter thanked SBS Transit for their “services over the years”, and shared that they will miss the bus captains too.

A Facebook user felt that SBS Transit “has always been one of the more reliable operators” with superior service standards.

Another netizen wished the bus captains well, including those who have chosen to join the new bus operator.

Also read: SBS Transit opens S’pore’s first purpose-built staff quarters at Sengkang West Bus Depot

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Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.