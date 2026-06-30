SBS Transit opens S’pore’s first purpose-built staff quarters at Sengkang West Bus Depot

SQ@Sengkang West offers fully furnished apartments and recreational amenities for bus captains

SBS Transit has officially launched Singapore’s first purpose-built residential facility for bus captains at Sengkang West Bus Depot.

Known as SQ@Sengkang West, the eight-storey development was built by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to provide bus captains with a comfortable and convenient place to live close to work.

New staff housing designed with bus captains’ feedback

In a Facebook post on 29 June, SBS Transit said the facility was designed in consultation with its bus captains and the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU).

The purpose-built accommodation features fully furnished apartments, communal spaces, and recreational facilities to help residents relax and build a sense of community.

Each apartment comes equipped with air-conditioning, ceiling fans, built-in storage, and a fully fitted kitchen.

Residents also have access to gas stoves, refrigerators, cookware, crockery, and cutlery.

Bus captain says kitchen helps him feel at home

One of the residents featured by SBS Transit was 55-year-old Senior Bus Captain Tian Yinfu.

Mr Tian, who is from China, said having a fully equipped kitchen has made settling into life in Singapore much easier.

“Being thousands of miles away from my family in China isn’t easy, but having a fully equipped kitchen where I can cook my own meals and enjoy familiar dishes from home brings me comfort and helps me feel settled here,” Mr Tian said.

Less commuting, more personal time

According to SBS Transit, housing bus captains close to the depot reduces commuting time. This will allow them to spend more time cooking, exercising, pursuing hobbies, or socialising with colleagues.

“It offers a welcoming environment where they can unwind after a day’s work and build meaningful connections with one another,” the operator added.

NTWU Executive Secretary Yeo Wan Ling officiated the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the launch, she said:

“We look forward to seeing SQ@Sengkang West grow into a vibrant and close-knit community — a place here our Bus Captains can find friendship, support, and a true sense of home.”

Also Read: SBS Transit staff member awarded by police after helping catch suspected shoplifter at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.