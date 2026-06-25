SBS Transit staff member awarded by police after helping catch suspected shoplifter at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange

Staff noticed man behaving suspiciously before allegedly spotting him leave a convenience store without paying for snacks

An SBS Transit employee has been recognised by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after his vigilance helped lead to the arrest of a suspected shoplifter at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange.

Interchange Supervisor Chua Jin Kee was conducting an afternoon patrol at the interchange in February when he noticed a man behaving suspiciously at the concourse.

Supervisor monitored man after noticing suspicious behaviour

According to SBS Transit, the man appeared unsteady on his feet and was acting erratically, drawing concerned looks from nearby commuters.

Concerned that the situation could escalate and potentially endanger members of the public, Mr Chua decided to keep a discreet watch on the individual.

“I wanted to avoid the situation escalating and potentially causing commuters to get hurt,” he said.

The man later headed towards a convenience store within the interchange.

Mr Chua, together with a security officer, continued monitoring the man’s movements while keeping a safe distance.

Alleged shop theft discovered at convenience store

Not long after, Mr Chua spotted the man leaving the convenience store with snacks in hand.

Suspecting that something was amiss, he approached the store staff to check whether payment had been made for the items.

After confirming that the snacks had allegedly not been paid for, Mr Chua swiftly alerted the police.

Police officers subsequently arrived at the scene and detained the man. According to SBS Transit, the individual was later arrested by the authorities.

Received Letter of Appreciation from SPF

Earlier in June, Mr Chua received a Letter of Appreciation from the Singapore Police Force in recognition of his public-spiritedness.

“I feel happy and surprised, but at the same time, this is part of my duty to ensure safety and security,” he said.

SBS Transit thanked Mr Chua for his vigilance, courage and dedication, commending him for helping to keep commuters and the community safe.

Also Read: SBS Transit staff reunite Australian woman with lost bag just hours before her flight home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook and Wikimedia Commons.